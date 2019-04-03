Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyle Wayne Armstrong. View Sign

Lyle Wayne Armstrong, 51, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his residence.



Mr. Armstrong was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jane Brown; and his grandparents.



Survivors include his father, Harold Armstrong and his wife, Lynda, of Elizabethtown; two brothers, James Scott Armstrong and his wife, Danita, of Michigan and Kyle Yount and his wife, Becky, of Texas; a sister, Elizabeth "Beth" Larrington and her husband, Bill, of Alabama; multiple nieces, nephews and his beloved pets.



The funeral for Mr. Armstrong is at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A private burial will be at a later date.



Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the .

Lyle Wayne Armstrong, 51, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his residence.Mr. Armstrong was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jane Brown; and his grandparents.Survivors include his father, Harold Armstrong and his wife, Lynda, of Elizabethtown; two brothers, James Scott Armstrong and his wife, Danita, of Michigan and Kyle Yount and his wife, Becky, of Texas; a sister, Elizabeth "Beth" Larrington and her husband, Bill, of Alabama; multiple nieces, nephews and his beloved pets.The funeral for Mr. Armstrong is at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A private burial will be at a later date.Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the . Funeral Home Chism Family Funeral Home

769 Highland Avenue

Vine Grove , KY 40175

270-877-2245 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.