Lyle Wayne Armstrong, 51, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Armstrong was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jane Brown; and his grandparents.
Survivors include his father, Harold Armstrong and his wife, Lynda, of Elizabethtown; two brothers, James Scott Armstrong and his wife, Danita, of Michigan and Kyle Yount and his wife, Becky, of Texas; a sister, Elizabeth "Beth" Larrington and her husband, Bill, of Alabama; multiple nieces, nephews and his beloved pets.
The funeral for Mr. Armstrong is at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A private burial will be at a later date.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the .
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2019