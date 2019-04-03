Lyle Wayne Armstrong

Obituary
Lyle Wayne Armstrong, 51, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Armstrong was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jane Brown; and his grandparents.

Survivors include his father, Harold Armstrong and his wife, Lynda, of Elizabethtown; two brothers, James Scott Armstrong and his wife, Danita, of Michigan and Kyle Yount and his wife, Becky, of Texas; a sister, Elizabeth "Beth" Larrington and her husband, Bill, of Alabama; multiple nieces, nephews and his beloved pets.

The funeral for Mr. Armstrong is at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A private burial will be at a later date.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2019
