Lynda K. Kite, 72, of Vine Grove, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.



She was born Oct. 9, 1947, in Blue Eye, Idaho, to the late Carl and Kathren Beasley Terherst.



She married Zeke Lamar Kite in 1967, then they lived in Jacksonville, Florida, Fort Benning, Georgia, and Ansbach, Germany, before settling in Vine Grove.



Lynda retired from Vine Grove Elementary School after working with students in the computer lab for many years.



Lynda was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Becky Stewart, Mary Morgan and Lana Chronister; and two brothers, Butch and Kevin Terherst.



Survivors include her husband; two children, Trish Kite-Hannon (Jimmy) and Joanna Leiser; and three grandchildren, Avery Leiser, Riley Leiser and Hadley Hannon. Lynda also is survived by four sisters, Teresa Greb, Julie Yates, Janie Reynolds and Lena Roe; two brothers, Gary Terherst and Jackie Terherst; along with a host of nieces and nephews.



Respecting Lynda's wishes, a private family service will be held.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store