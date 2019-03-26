M. Louise "Weezie" Williams, 70, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Williams was an employee of Swope in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey Williams; two children, Steve Hunter and Stacy Tyler; four grandchildren, Sophia, Caroline, Brianna and Brayden; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service for Mrs. Williams is at 4 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to , 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville FL 32256 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2019