Mabel Collins Summers, 96, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.
She was a native of Nelson County, a member of Gilead Baptist Church and was a former seamstress at E'town Sportswear. She was a renowned cook and baker and an avid Rook player and gardener. She loved embroidering, knitting and all manner of handicrafts.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Byron Summers; her parents, Emby King Collins and Elizabeth Wimsett Collins; five brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include a son, Don (Dianna) Summers of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Tara (Sean) Bower of Elizabethtown and Byron Summers of Louisville; and a great-granddaughter, Violet Jane Bower.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. William Greer officiating. Burial follows in Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Nelson County.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 20, 2019