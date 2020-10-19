Mabeline Parker Shofner, 54, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her home with her family.
She was a native of Jefferson County and a CNA.
Mabeline was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mable Parker.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Shofner; three children, Eric Parker, Shannon Murray and Tiffany Jewell; a stepdaughter, Vickie Shofner; siblings, John Parker, Michael Parker, Billy Parker and Elizabeth Crider; eight grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, her dog Lucy and her two birds; and two especially dear friends, Becky Smith and Rita Riggs.
Cremation was chosen by the family. No services are planned at this time.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.