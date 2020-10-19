1/1
Mabeline Parker Shofner
Mabeline Parker Shofner, 54, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her home with her family.

She was a native of Jefferson County and a CNA.

Mabeline was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mable Parker.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Shofner; three children, Eric Parker, Shannon Murray and Tiffany Jewell; a stepdaughter, Vickie Shofner; siblings, John Parker, Michael Parker, Billy Parker and Elizabeth Crider; eight grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, her dog Lucy and her two birds; and two especially dear friends, Becky Smith and Rita Riggs.

Cremation was chosen by the family. No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
