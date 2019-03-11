Mabis Magdaline Edlin, 91, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Omer Edlin; five brothers, Luther, Edward, Alvin, Floyd and George Grimes; and her parents, Robert and Nannie Clark Grimes.
Survivors include a sister, Ruth Hornback, and a sister-in-law, Louise Grimes, both of Elizabethtown; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Roger McGuffin officiating.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019