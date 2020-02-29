Mable Ester Ewing, 90, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Signature HealthCARE at North Hardin in Radcliff.



She was a native of the Locust Grove community, a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church and retired from E'town Sportswear. She loved her church and caring for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Allen Ewing; her parents, Bart and Mary Morrison Meredith; and her siblings, Ervie, Ernie Lee, Barney, Irene, Katie, Catheryn, Alberta, Agnes, Elsie and Grace.



She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Leselie Ewing of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Bridgette Nichole Blair, Ashley Carter and Blake Slack; three great-grandchildren, Whitley Nichole Milby, Allison Meredith Jones and Lillian Faith Justine Ewing Holbert Blair; and a great-great-grandchild, Justin Rhett Milby.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at The Grove, formerly Locust Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. DeWayne Gibson officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues after 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home.