Madeline Bird, 98, of Radcliff, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of the Hardin County First Unity Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Athel James Bird; a daughter, Nancy Lou Bird; and her parents, Frances Crittenden and Lucille Jones Myers.
Survivors include her great nieces and nephew, Susie Jecker of Radcliff, Michelle Lyford of Rineyville and Rusty Cooke of Radcliff; four great-great nieces and nephews and four great-great-great nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at noon Wednesday, July 15, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial to follow in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
