Madeline Bird
Madeline Bird, 98, of Radcliff, passed away Thurs­day, July 9, 2020, at her home.

She was a member of the Hardin County First Unity Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Athel James Bird; a daughter, Nancy Lou Bird; and her parents, Frances Crittenden and Lucille Jones Myers.

Survivors include her great nieces and nephew, Susie Jecker of Radcliff, Michelle Lyford of Rineyville and Rusty Cooke of Radcliff; four great-great nieces and nephews and four great-great-great nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at noon Wednesday, July 15, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial to follow in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

To light a candle of remembrance or to leave an online condolence go to trowbridgefh.com

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 12 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
