Madisyn Taylor Gardner, 23, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

Miss Gardner was a 2015 graduate of Elizabethtown High School.



Survivors include her mother, Dawn Jones and her husband, Alex of Grovetown, Georgia; her father, Shawn Gardner and his wife, Misty of Elizabethtown; five siblings, Chris Gardner and his wife, Andie, and their daughter, Olivia, of Hodgenville, Karlie Haycraft and her daughter, JoLee, of Elizabethtown, Peyton Russell of Elizabethtown and Ava Gardner and Asia Jones of Knoxville, Tennessee; her maternal grandparents, Theresa and Al Elliot and Dale Cox, all of Vine Grove; her paternal grandparents, Denise and Billy Boothe of Vine Grove and Donnie and Lisa Gardner of Elizabethtown; her special aunts, Heather Cox of Elizabethtown and Tracy Waters and her husband, Jim, of Bowling Green; her work family at Buffalo Wings & Rings; and a host of extended family and many friends.



The funeral for Miss Gardner is at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Cremation follows the service.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



