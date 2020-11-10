1/1
Madisyn Taylor Gardner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madisyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madisyn Taylor Gardner, 23, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
Miss Gardner was a 2015 graduate of Elizabethtown High School.

Survivors include her mother, Dawn Jones and her husband, Alex of Grovetown, Georgia; her father, Shawn Gardner and his wife, Misty of Elizabethtown; five siblings, Chris Gardner and his wife, Andie, and their daughter, Olivia, of Hodgenville, Karlie Haycraft and her daughter, JoLee, of Elizabethtown, Peyton Russell of Elizabethtown and Ava Gardner and Asia Jones of Knoxville, Tennessee; her maternal grandparents, Theresa and Al Elliot and Dale Cox, all of Vine Grove; her paternal grandparents, Denise and Billy Boothe of Vine Grove and Donnie and Lisa Gardner of Elizabethtown; her special aunts, Heather Cox of Elizabethtown and Tracy Waters and her husband, Jim, of Bowling Green; her work family at Buffalo Wings & Rings; and a host of extended family and many friends.

The funeral for Miss Gardner is at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Cremation follows the service.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral
02:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved