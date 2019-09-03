Mamie Agnes Lamb, 84, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Sunrise Manor in Hodgenville.
She was a native of Hodgenville and a member of Hodgenville Pentecostal Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hurley Lamb; a son, Jerry Wayne Lamb; her parents, Roy and Rosie Powers; seven brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include three sons, Ronnie Lamb of Elizabethtown, Jimmy Lamb (Amanda) of Rineyville and Danny Lamb (Vida) of Fox Lake, Illinois; a daughter, Tracey Wright of Elizabethtown; a sister, Laverne Horn of Hodgenville; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Lee Williams officiating. Burial follows in Salem Christian Church Cemetery in LaRue County.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 4, 2019