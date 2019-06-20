Manuel Antonio Aldecoa, 90, of Radcliff, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown in Elizabethtown.
Survivors include his wife, Alwine Aldecoa; five children, Fritz Aldecoa, Mannie Aldecoa, Ramon Aldecoa, Carmen Aldecoa and Eddie Aldecoa; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at noon Monday, June 24, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Pastor John Hamler officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 21, 2019