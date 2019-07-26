Maple J. Jaggers, 102, of Plant City, Florida, formerly of St. Cloud, Florida, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her residence.



She was born May 28, 1917, to Cecil and Octavia Slinker Jolly in Metcalfe County. Maple was the oldest of seven children. She married Judson "J.T." Jaggers, who preceded her in death in 1978. They lived in both Sonora and Elizabethtown, then moved to St. Cloud, Florida, in 1970.



She was an active member of the Methodist church in Sonora and in St. Cloud and had many friends from both churches. She dearly loved her family and friends. Each had a special place in her heart and each loved her in turn. Few things made her happier than cooking for her family or friends. Crossword puzzles, reading and playing games such as Yahtzee and Scrabble were favorite pastimes. She will be sadly missed.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her four brothers, Ray Jolly, Dennis Jolly, Wendell Jolly and Lynn Jolly; and a granddaughter, Kelly Jaggers.



Maple is survived by a daughter, Sharon Hardin and her husband, Doyle, of Wax; three sons, Jack Jaggers and his wife, Beverly, of Valrico, Florida, Michael Jaggers and his wife, Mary, of Austin, Texas, and Patrick Jaggers and his wife, Anna, of Durham, North Carolina. She also is survived by two sisters, Donnie Harper and Janet Jolly; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Mana­kee Funeral Home in Sonora with Pastor Alicia Ak­ridge officiating. Maple will be laid to rest with her husband in Sonora Cemetery in Sonora.



Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

