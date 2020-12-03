1/1
Marcus Tyler Miller
Marcus Tyler Miller, 37, of Vine Grove, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home.

Tyler was employed with Academy Sports and formerly at Home Depot. He was a member of First Christian Church in Elizabethtown. In his free time, Tyler enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Martin and Cordilla Miller and Ova and Louise Alexander.

Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Miller of Vine Grove; a daughter, Avalynn Sherrard of Vine Grove; his parents, Morris and Shirley Alexander Miller of Vine Grove; a brother, Scott (Dena) Miller of Moreland, Georgia; a sister, Cathy Jo Hazlett of Vine Grove; five nieces and a nephew.

Because of COVID-19 a drive through visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at First Christian Church in Elizabethtown.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) at donatelifeky.org.

Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 3 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
First Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-5122
