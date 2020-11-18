1/1
Mardee Hobgood Hoggard
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mardee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mardee Hobgood Hoggard, 80, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Emerald Trace Long Term Care in Elsmere.

Mardee was born July 24, 1940, in Slaughters to the late Welby and Donnie Hobgood.

On Sept. 5, 1959, she was united in marriage to Coach Bob Hoggard, who preceded her in death Sept. 15, 2010. Bob and Mardee lived in several cities across Kentucky and traveled as missionaries to foreign countries including Africa and China.

Mardee was a retired administrative assistant and volunteered for various community and church organizations. She was a breast cancer survivor and helped other women through their cancer journey. She was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown.

Mardee will be lovingly remembered for her beautiful smile, positive attitude and unfailing faith in Jesus Christ, her personal Savior.

Survivors include two children, Sheri (Jim) Faulkner of Williamstown and Kelly (Teresa) Hoggard of Louisville; four grandchildren, Steven (Sarah) Faulkner of Lexington, Matthew Faulkner of Florence, and Jordan Hoggard and Jackson Hoggard, both of Louisville.

Because of COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Kentucky Veterans' Cemetery North in Williamstown at the convenience of the family. Bob and Mardee will be laid to rest together following a celebration of life.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or Severns Valley Baptist Church.

Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved