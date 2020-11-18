Mardee Hobgood Hoggard, 80, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Emerald Trace Long Term Care in Elsmere.
Mardee was born July 24, 1940, in Slaughters to the late Welby and Donnie Hobgood.
On Sept. 5, 1959, she was united in marriage to Coach Bob Hoggard, who preceded her in death Sept. 15, 2010. Bob and Mardee lived in several cities across Kentucky and traveled as missionaries to foreign countries including Africa and China.
Mardee was a retired administrative assistant and volunteered for various community and church organizations. She was a breast cancer survivor and helped other women through their cancer journey. She was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown.
Mardee will be lovingly remembered for her beautiful smile, positive attitude and unfailing faith in Jesus Christ, her personal Savior.
Survivors include two children, Sheri (Jim) Faulkner of Williamstown and Kelly (Teresa) Hoggard of Louisville; four grandchildren, Steven (Sarah) Faulkner of Lexington, Matthew Faulkner of Florence, and Jordan Hoggard and Jackson Hoggard, both of Louisville.
Because of COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Kentucky Veterans' Cemetery North in Williamstown at the convenience of the family. Bob and Mardee will be laid to rest together following a celebration of life.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
or Severns Valley Baptist Church.
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown is in charge of arrangements.