Mardell Esther Chmielewski, 96, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice, Florida, and was a former bookkeeper for Tillitson Company in Toledo, Ohio.She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Chmielewski; and her parents, Glenn and Esther Delaney Bailey.Survivors include her daughter, Beverly Clagg; three sons, Donald, Leonard and David Chmielewski; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Cremation was chosen with inurnment to take place in the Our Lady of Lourdes Memory Garden at a later date.To light a candle of remembrance or to leave an online condolence, please visit trowbridgefh.com. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.