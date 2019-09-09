Margaret "Margie" Chaudoin Pickett, 89, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Magnolia, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Survivors include two sons, Jim Pickett and Mark Pickett; and three grandsons.
The funeral is at noon Friday, Sept. 13, at Hodgenville United Methodist Church with Brother Tony Chaudoin officiating. Burial follows at 2 p.m. in Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the church.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019