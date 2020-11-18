1/
Margaret Compton
Margaret Compton, known by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Mom, Granny, and Nanny, 94, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare Center in Elizabethtown.

Margaret was looking forward to the day when she could be re-united with her dear husband, George, who passed in 1981.

She cherished her many friends who loved and cared for her; all the kind people at Helmwood Healthcare along with Dr. Chris Godfrey.

During her lifetime, she belonged to Salem Baptist Church, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church and Severns Valley Baptist Church. She supported each church with her time, talents and treasures. She loved to attend worship and Bible study and was actively engaged with members of her Sunday school class.

She had three children who she loved, Billy, Terry Lee and Mary Lou. She had five grandchildren who she adored, Margo, Joy, Will, Katie and Britt; and six great-grandchildren who were the loves of her life, Emma Kate, William, Wade, Bailey, Tanner and Anna Kate. She loved her in laws as her own, Sue Ann, Theresa, Byron, David A., Benton and David S.

Margaret's home going praise service is at 1 p.m. EST Saturday, Nov. 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Horse Cave Cemetery in Horse Cave.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST Saturday at the funeral home.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
