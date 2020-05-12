Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ditto. View Sign Service Information Hager Funeral Home 633 Bland Street Brandenburg , KY 40108 (270)-422-2132 Funeral Private To be announced at a later date Hager Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Ditto, 92, of Ekron, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Mrs. Ditto was a proud Kentucky Colonel and a member of Canaanland Ministries.



Mrs. Ditto was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. Rawlings and Alice L. Fisher; her husband, Harlan Lee Ditto; her daughter, Peggy Lacey; and her grandson, Ronald Lee Willis.



Survivors include her daughter, Alice Willis of Ekron; three grandchildren, Linda Smiley of Elizabethtown, Kimberly Gabriel and her husband, Charles, of Radcliff and Calvin Willis of Madisonville; six great-grandchildren, Shay Harris, Rexford Liverman and Alexis Styles, all of Ekron, Warren Gates of Louisville, Alicia Ogburn of Radcliff and Adryanne Hollaert and her husband, Jim, of Indianapolis; a great-great-grandson, Dominic Lillian; and a special cousin, Clara Alexander.



The funeral will be held privately for Mrs. Ditto's immediate family, because of health concerns. The service will be streamed at 1 p.m. Friday, May 15, on Hager Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial follows in Cap Anderson Cemetery.



The family requests donations be made to the . Please send any checks or you can take cash to Fresenius Kidney Care, c/o Diane Taylor, 1324 Woodland Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701. Any donation will go directly to the Louisville Foundation, in memory of Margaret Ditto.

