Margaret Ditto, 92, of Ekron, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Mrs. Ditto was a proud Kentucky Colonel and a member of Canaanland Ministries.
Mrs. Ditto was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. Rawlings and Alice L. Fisher; her husband, Harlan Lee Ditto; her daughter, Peggy Lacey; and her grandson, Ronald Lee Willis.
Survivors include her daughter, Alice Willis of Ekron; three grandchildren, Linda Smiley of Elizabethtown, Kimberly Gabriel and her husband, Charles, of Radcliff and Calvin Willis of Madisonville; six great-grandchildren, Shay Harris, Rexford Liverman and Alexis Styles, all of Ekron, Warren Gates of Louisville, Alicia Ogburn of Radcliff and Adryanne Hollaert and her husband, Jim, of Indianapolis; a great-great-grandson, Dominic Lillian; and a special cousin, Clara Alexander.
The funeral will be held privately for Mrs. Ditto's immediate family, because of health concerns. The service will be streamed at 1 p.m. Friday, May 15, on Hager Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial follows in Cap Anderson Cemetery.
The family requests donations be made to the . Please send any checks or you can take cash to Fresenius Kidney Care, c/o Diane Taylor, 1324 Woodland Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701. Any donation will go directly to the Louisville Foundation, in memory of Margaret Ditto.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 13, 2020