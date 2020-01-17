Margaret E. Macgregor, 82, of Upton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Caverna Memorial Hospital in Horse Cave.
She was born in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, to Harry and Margaret Thompson, one of seven children. She was a registered nurse for 50 years. Margaret received her nursing degree from Mersey Hospital in Pittsburgh. Over her lifelong career, she worked at many hospitals including Hardin Memorial Hospital. Margaret's second love was horses. She was a horse breeder, trainer and showed horses
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Robert Leo Thompson, Harry Lloyd Thompson, James William Thompson and George Emerson Thompson; and a sister, Mildred Irene Thompson.
Survivors include a sister, Marie Anne Thompson of Upton; a stepdaughter, Tia Torres of New Orleans; and her three pets, Tuffs, Rufus and Pickie Penny.
Cremation was chosen by Margaret and a memorial service will be held at a later date with the Rev. Bruce Hines officiating.
