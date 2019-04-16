Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ellen Page. View Sign





She was a proud Methodist and Christian woman and a member of the Order of Kentucky Colonels. A retired teacher for Washington County, Indiana, schools, abd graduate of Indiana University, she taught children's music classes at Jack & Jill Kindergarten and Fort Knox Preschool. She was most proud of her 50 years of music at Radcliff United Methodist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Page Sr.; her son, Dean "Skippy" Page Jr.; and a brother, Robert R. Bringle.



She is survived by her two sons, Robert Ray Page (U.S. Navy, retired) of San Diego, California, and Mark Douglas Page (U.S. Coast Guard, retired) of Radcliff.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at Radcliff United Methodist Church with the Rev. Darren Gillespie officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff and after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Radcliff United Methodist Church, 275 S. Woodland Drive, Radcliff KY, 40160.



2072 S. Dixie Blvd.

Radcliff , KY 40160

270-351-3172 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 17, 2019

