Margaret Lareva Payne, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at home.
She was retired from civil service work at Fort Knox.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Payne; a son, Ricky Padgett; a brother, Robert L. Padgett; and two sisters, Elizabeth "Baby K" Padgett and Patricia Williams.
She is survived by two daughters, Robyn Stevens and Kimberle Payne, both of Elizabethtown; a brother, Ronnie Joe Padgett of Vine Grove; four grandchildren, Elisha (Shannon) Grover, Ashley (Colby) Smith, William (Doninique) Masterson and Jessica (Jordan) Riggs; and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A private burial at Vine Grove Cemetery will follow at a later date.
A time of gathering is from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020