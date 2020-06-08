Margaret Mary Thompson, 87, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Nazareth Home Clifton in Louisville.
Mary was born Jan. 14, 1933, in Loretto. to Walter (Bud) and Bessie Thompson.
Mary dedicated her life to teaching in the Catholic school system, retiring after 45 years in the classroom. She began teaching as an Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph (aka Sr. Mary Claude) in 1954 and taught in various schools in Kentucky - St. Columba in Louisville, St. Edward in Jeffersontown and Holy Trinity in Fredericktown. Mary left religious life in 1971 and continued teaching in the parochial school system first at St Christopher in Radcliff and then at St. James in Elizabethtown, where she taught for 26 years, retiring in 1999. Mary continued to tutor children in her home after her retirement. Her favorite pastimes were painting, reading, golf, playing and vacationing with her sisters. She lived in Elizabethtown prior to moving to Nazareth Home in January 2016, first in assisted living and progressing into longterm care as her health deteriorated. She truly was blessed and a blessing to others and now has found eternal peace.
She was preceded in death by four infant siblings; her parents; her sister, Betty Jo Simms; two brothers-in-law, Louis Simms and Benny Ballard; and her niece, Mary Ann (Simms) Sloane.
Survivors include her sister, Susan Ballard of Holy Cross; six nephews, 10 nieces, 18 great-nephews and 14 great-nieces.
A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto, with committal rites to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate.
The family asks that memorial gifts be given to the Catholic Education Foundation at ceflou.org.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.