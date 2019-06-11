Margaret Noreeta "Rita" Jewell, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was a native of Breckinridge County and retired after 22 years from Hardin Memorial Hospital as a pharmacy technician. She was a member of Gospel of Grace Baptist Church and a former member of the Hardin County Fair Squares Dancing Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lewis Jewell; and her parents, Alfred and Bessie Jane Wheeler Stinnett.
She is survived by two sons, Kevin L. Smith of Bardstown and Stephen C. Shook (Teresa) of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Sharon Smith Maddox of Durham, North Carolina; two grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Bro. Davey Graham officiating. Burial followd in Kingswood Cemetery in Breckinridge County.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Gospel of Grace Baptist Church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 12, 2019