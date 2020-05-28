Margie A. George, 100, of Louisville, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Kensington Manor in Elizabethtown.



She was a native of Adair County and a member of the Eastern Star.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John Stanley George; a daughter, Janet Morgan; three brothers, Elmer, Raymond and Allen Dee Aaron; two sisters, Mildred Coffey and Nola Arbaughl; and her parents, Elmon and Mintie Blankenship Aaron.



Survivors include her daughter, Helen (Jim) Lyons of Louisville; a sister, Ellen Squires; and a bucket of grandchildren.



A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with Brother John R. Clark officiating.



Visitation begins at noon Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



