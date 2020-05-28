Margie A. George
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie A. George, 100, of Louisville, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Kensington Manor in Elizabethtown.

She was a native of Adair County and a member of the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Stanley George; a daughter, Janet Morgan; three brothers, Elmer, Raymond and Allen Dee Aaron; two sisters, Mildred Coffey and Nola Arbaughl; and her parents, Elmon and Mintie Blankenship Aaron.

Survivors include her daughter, Helen (Jim) Lyons of Louisville; a sister, Ellen Squires; and a bucket of grandchildren.

A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens with Brother John R. Clark officiating.

Visitation begins at noon Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from May 28 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
12:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved