Margie Ellen Kerr, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her residence.



She was born in Snap to Claude and Maggie Logsdon Gibson. She was a homemaker and a member of Olive Hill Missionary Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Kerr; her parents; two brothers, Otto Gibson and Dillard Gibson; and three sisters, Alvena Black, Mary Kerr and Birtha Boston.



Survivors include her three sons, Timmy Kerr of Elizabethtown, Danny (Imogene) Kerr of Sonora and Jonathan Kerr of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Bonnie (Gary) Childress of Magnolia; three sisters, Bangie Foster of Dwight, Illinois, Daisy Embry of Louisville and Idabell Adams of Dwight, Illinois; a brother, Charles Gibson of Dwight; three grandchildren, Kayla Goodman of Cecilia, Hope Arterburn of Mount Herman and Kyle Childress of Buffalo; and five great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Olive Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Sonora with Brother Lee Goodman officiating. Burial follows in Williams Family Cemetery in Clarkson.



Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton.

