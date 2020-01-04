Margie Ellen Kerr

Obituary
Margie Ellen Kerr, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Snap to Claude and Maggie Logsdon Gibson. She was a homemaker and a member of Olive Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Kerr; her parents; two brothers, Otto Gibson and Dillard Gibson; and three sisters, Alvena Black, Mary Kerr and Birtha Boston.

Survivors include her three sons, Timmy Kerr of Elizabethtown, Danny (Imogene) Kerr of Sonora and Jonathan Kerr of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Bonnie (Gary) Childress of Magnolia; three sisters, Bangie Foster of Dwight, Illinois, Daisy Embry of Louisville and Idabell Adams of Dwight, Illinois; a brother, Charles Gibson of Dwight; three grandchildren, Kayla Goodman of Cecilia, Hope Arterburn of Mount Herman and Kyle Childress of Buffalo; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Olive Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Sonora with Brother Lee Goodman officiating. Burial follows in Williams Family Cemetery in Clarkson.

Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 5, 2020
