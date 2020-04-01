Margie Sue Garten, 79, of Elizabethtown passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was born Feb. 26, 1941, to Oscar and Lida Rigdon.
She loved people and worked for many years in the hospitality business, where she found many friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey; a granddaughter, Lisa Marie Garten; a grandson, Nathan Jenkins; her parents, Oscar and Lida Rigdon; three brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her best friend and husband of 50 years, James F. Garten; two sons, Joe and Jimmy Garten; a daughter, Sondra Jenkins (Ron); five sisters; four grandchildren, Aaron Jenkins, Chris Garten (Kristen), Madaline Garten and Phebe Garten; and four great-grandchildren, Alex, Addison, Kylie and Allison.
Service and visitation will be private.
To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, please visit trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 2, 2020