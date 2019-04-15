Margot Sterzenbach

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margot Sterzenbach.

Margot Sterzenbach, 85, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at University Of Louisville Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hans Sterzenbach.

Survivors include a son, Hans Dieter Sterzenbach and his wife, Joanne, of Petaluma, California; three grandchildren, Jasmin Sterzenbach, Gregory John Sterzenbach and Carina Sterzenbach; and a brother, Ferdinand Kuetz of Germany.

The Mass of Christian burial is at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Funeral Home
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.