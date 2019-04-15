Margot Sterzenbach, 85, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at University Of Louisville Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hans Sterzenbach.
Survivors include a son, Hans Dieter Sterzenbach and his wife, Joanne, of Petaluma, California; three grandchildren, Jasmin Sterzenbach, Gregory John Sterzenbach and Carina Sterzenbach; and a brother, Ferdinand Kuetz of Germany.
The Mass of Christian burial is at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2019