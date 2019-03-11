Marguerite Hunt Pyles, 86, of Rineyville, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the home of her son in Elizabethtown.
She was born Sept. 29, 1932, to William and Bessie Hunt. She married Wilda E. Pyles on July 31, 1953. She was a member of Rineyville Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school for many years. She was a homemaker and previously was employed by Hardin County Schools as a food service worker. Many will remember her as a champion of children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bessie Hunt; and a brother, Joseph F. Hunt.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Wilda E. Pyles of Rineyville; two sons, W. Glenn (Maryellen) Pyles of Elizabethtown and Kevin Pyles of Rineyville; six grandchildren, Chris (Paula) Pyles, Glenda (Jason) Curry, Lincoln Pyles, Carley Pyles, Bethany Pyles and Hannah Pyles; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Clyde M. Hunt of Elizabethtown.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at New Salem Baptist Church, 632 New Salem Church Road in Vine Grove with the Rev. Jerry Shacklette officiating. Burial follows in Forks of Otter Creek Cemetery in Vine Grove.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019