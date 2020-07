Maria E. Tieken, 90, formerly of Vine Grove, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Tender Touch in Elizabethtown.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Wayland Tieken.Survivors include a sister, Marliese Perkins; a niece, Rebecca Maddox and her husband, John; a nephew, John Perkins and his wife, Rikki; and a host of family and friends.A graveside service is at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 16, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.Condolences can be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.