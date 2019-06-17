Marian Katheryn Tharpe

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Katheryn Tharpe.
Service Information
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2204
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marian Katheryn Tharpe, 97, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church and was a self-employed child caregiver.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stokely Lovell Tharpe; and her parents, John Clyde and Hazel Varnes Botto.

Survivors include a son, Dennis Tharpe.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Calvary Assembly of God Church in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.

Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.

To express an online condolence and light a candle of remembrance, please visit, www.trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.