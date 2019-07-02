Marian Laverne Stemm Campbell, 98, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Louisville, passed away, Monday, July 1, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was a member of Hillview Baptist Church in Louisville, a retired bookkeeper from Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Louisville and a member of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Campbell; her parents, William and Ola Ray Platter Stemm; a sister, Norma Sheldon; and two brothers, Keith Stemm and Oakley Stemm.
Survivors include a daughter, Marilyn (Kenneth) Greer of Magnolia; two granddaughters, Neicha (Wendell) Pottinger and Leicha (David) Howell; four great-grandchildren, AshLee (Tim) Lewis, Courtney (Hamzeh) Hassouneh, Kameron (Mason) McDowell and Preston (Calea Tharp) Howell; and five great-great-grandchildren, Mason Lewis, Oakleigh Wells, Ramzi Hassouneh, Quinn Lewis and Ruby McDowell.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Terry Shelton officiating. Burial is at noon Friday at Resthaven Cemetery in Louisville.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 3, 2019