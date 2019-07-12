Marianne Sophie Flowers

Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY
40160
(270)-351-3172
Marianne Sophie Flowers, 86, of Radcliff, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion J. Flowers; a grandson, Justin Flowers; and special friend, Earl Bradford.

She is survived by her three children, Peggy (Robert) Rogers of Radcliff, John (Rebecca) Flowers of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Robert (Kathy) Flowers of Radcliff; two granddaughters, Rebecca Rogers and Ashley Flowers; three great-grandchildren, Haley, Aiden and Blake; and a sister, Irma Legeer of Baltimore, Maryland.

A private graveside service will be at a later date.

Published in The News-Enterprise on July 14, 2019
