Marianne Sophie Flowers, 86, of Radcliff, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion J. Flowers; a grandson, Justin Flowers; and special friend, Earl Bradford.
She is survived by her three children, Peggy (Robert) Rogers of Radcliff, John (Rebecca) Flowers of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Robert (Kathy) Flowers of Radcliff; two granddaughters, Rebecca Rogers and Ashley Flowers; three great-grandchildren, Haley, Aiden and Blake; and a sister, Irma Legeer of Baltimore, Maryland.
A private graveside service will be at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at www.nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 14, 2019