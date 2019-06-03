Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie C. Walters. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marie C. Walters, 74, passed away peacefully Friday, May 31, 2019, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville.



She was born Oct. 18, 1944, in Kansas to the late Eugene "Gene" and Lois Briggs Davis.



She married Carol Wayne Walters, who was the love of her life, in September 1962 and they were married for 42 years. She was retired from a government position on Fort Knox as a security specialist. Marie loved visiting with family and friends and especially enjoyed going out for meals.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carol Wayne Walters; her mother-in-law, Mary Alice Causby Walters; a brother-in-law, Allen Ray Walters; an aunt, Katherine Causby Hoke; and her beloved rescue companion, Snoopy.



Survivors include her two daughters, Barbara Walters (Darryl) Hertel of Buffalo, New York, and Deborah Walters Paterson of Kentucky; four grandchildren, William Jenkins of Indiana, Mariska (Luke) Hertel of Buffalo, Kasey Paterson of New York City and Kodie Hertel of Buffalo; two great-grandchildren, Brendan Jenkins and Marshall Jenkins, both of Indiana; two brothers, Eugene (Myrna) Davis of New Mexico and Robert (Shannon) Davis of Texas; three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Walters, Donna (Brian) Pearson and Glenda Walters, all of North Carolina; a cherished aunt, Beatrice Chapman of North Carolina; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Denton's Chapel United Methodist Church, 5370 Denton Chapel Road, Morganton, North Carolina . Burial follows in the church cemetery.



Family, friends and others whose lives Marie touched are invited from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday to Sossoman Funeral Home, 1011 S. Sterling Street, Morganton, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, just chat in celebration of her life spent enriching ours. Prayer to follow.



Memorial contributions may be made to Denton's Chapel United Methodist Church, 5358 Denton's Chapel Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.



Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.



Condolences may be sent to the family at Marie C. Walters, 74, passed away peacefully Friday, May 31, 2019, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville.She was born Oct. 18, 1944, in Kansas to the late Eugene "Gene" and Lois Briggs Davis.She married Carol Wayne Walters, who was the love of her life, in September 1962 and they were married for 42 years. She was retired from a government position on Fort Knox as a security specialist. Marie loved visiting with family and friends and especially enjoyed going out for meals.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carol Wayne Walters; her mother-in-law, Mary Alice Causby Walters; a brother-in-law, Allen Ray Walters; an aunt, Katherine Causby Hoke; and her beloved rescue companion, Snoopy.Survivors include her two daughters, Barbara Walters (Darryl) Hertel of Buffalo, New York, and Deborah Walters Paterson of Kentucky; four grandchildren, William Jenkins of Indiana, Mariska (Luke) Hertel of Buffalo, Kasey Paterson of New York City and Kodie Hertel of Buffalo; two great-grandchildren, Brendan Jenkins and Marshall Jenkins, both of Indiana; two brothers, Eugene (Myrna) Davis of New Mexico and Robert (Shannon) Davis of Texas; three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Walters, Donna (Brian) Pearson and Glenda Walters, all of North Carolina; a cherished aunt, Beatrice Chapman of North Carolina; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Denton's Chapel United Methodist Church, 5370 Denton Chapel Road, Morganton, North Carolina . Burial follows in the church cemetery.Family, friends and others whose lives Marie touched are invited from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday to Sossoman Funeral Home, 1011 S. Sterling Street, Morganton, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, just chat in celebration of her life spent enriching ours. Prayer to follow.Memorial contributions may be made to Denton's Chapel United Methodist Church, 5358 Denton's Chapel Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sossomanfh.com. Published in The News-Enterprise on June 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close