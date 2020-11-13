1/
Marie Charlene Turman
Marie Charlene Turman, 65, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

She was a native of Cecilia, worshiped at Grace Heartland Church in Elizabethtown and was the owner of A Touch of Finesse Cleaning Services.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira Allen "Ike" and Mary Lucille Sanders Barnes; and two sisters, Anna Josephine Barnes Skees and Barbara Jean Barnes Harkness.

Survivors include her husband, William "Bill" Turman; two sons, Chadwick Stuart Peters and Adam Wade Peters; an adopted son, Kyle Thomas Peters; a stepson, Donald Wayne Turman; a stepdaughter, Andrea Denise Ammons; five grandchildren, Aaron Ammons, Jeremiah Hart, Ricki Lee Flora, Noah Hart and Nehemiah Peters; a great-granddaughter, Redley Ammons; her three sisters, Martha Jane Barnes Weddington, Mary Barnes Davis and Maria Catherine Barnes; and many other close family and friends.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Grace Heartland Church. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
