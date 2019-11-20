Marie F. Shockey, 96, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethown.



She was born Dec. 8, 1922, to Elsie and Edward Feltner.



Mrs. Shockey and her family traveled and worked out west for many years before moving to Frederick, Maryland. She worked for AAFES at Fort Dietrick and after retirement, moved to Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. Here she was very active with the local food bank, quilting club, women's club and church.



Marie and her husband, Ralph, were very involved and dedicated in the Shockey family genealogy research. They were instrumental in forming the annual Shockey family reunion, which still exists today after 30-plus years. She enjoyed having family get togethers, especially with her children and grandchildren.



Marie always had a good sense of humor and made those around her laugh. She loved football, especially the Redskins. Her enthusiasm and kind and spirited personality was a blessing to all who knew her.



In addition to her parents, Mrs Shockey was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph N. Shockey Sr.; a sister, Reva Webb; and three brothers, Edgar, Andy and Dickie Feltner.



Survivors include two sisters, Velma Lewis and Helen Hummer; two sons, David F. Shockey (Donna) of Kentucky and Ralph Shockey Jr. of Maryland; six grandchildren, Tonya Blanchford (Art), Tiffany Futrell (Jeremy), Eric Shockey, Brian Shockey, Bill Shockey (Vanessa) and Steve Shockey; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.



Mrs. Shockey's funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Omps Funeral Home in Winchester, Virginia. Burial follows in Shockeysville Methodist Church Cemetary in Shockeysville, Virginia.



The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.