Marie Haney Smith, 96, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Martin Smith; her parents, Horace Barth and Genevieve Buckles Haney; three brothers, Samuel Henry Haney, Carl Beaston Haney and Harry Thomas Haney; and two sisters, Pauline Gertrude Brown and Florence Inez Ward.
Survivors include her son, James Barth Smith; a daughter, Sharon Inez Pickerell (Curtis); two grandchildren, Jeremy Pickerell (Kristin) and Lisa Schilling (Jeremy); and four great-grandchildren, Austin Pickerell, Katie Pickerell, Smith Schilling and Liv Schilling.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in New Horizon Rhudes Creek Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The family has requested masks to be worn by anyone planning to attend visitation or the service.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.