1/1
Marie Haney Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Haney Smith, 96, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home.

She was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Martin Smith; her parents, Horace Barth and Genevieve Buckles Haney; three brothers, Samuel Henry Haney, Carl Beaston Haney and Harry Thomas Haney; and two sisters, Pauline Gertrude Brown and Florence Inez Ward.

Survivors include her son, James Barth Smith; a daughter, Sharon Inez Pickerell (Curtis); two grandchildren, Jeremy Pickerell (Kristin) and Lisa Schilling (Jeremy); and four great-grandchildren, Austin Pickerell, Katie Pickerell, Smith Schilling and Liv Schilling.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in New Horizon Rhudes Creek Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

The family has requested masks to be worn by anyone planning to attend visitation or the service.

To light a candle of remembrance or to leave an online condolence, please visit trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 30 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved