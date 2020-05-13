Marilyn Ann Krouse, 88, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Oct. 9, 1931, near Castalia, Erie County, Ohio.
Survivors include her husband, Eugene Krouse of Elizabethtown; her two children, Christie Ann (William) Richards of Marietta, Ohio, and Rebecca Lynn (Jeffrey) Cullen of Bowling Green, Ohio; and two stepchildren, Randall (Sabrina) Krouse of Elizabethtown and Sandra (Bill) Halcomb of Orlando, Florida.
There will be no public service. Cremation was chosen by the family.
A private family burial will take place at York Chapel Cemetery in Bellevue, Ohio.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 14, 2020