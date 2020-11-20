Marilyn Louise McGehee, 77, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



Survivors include two children, Ric McGehee and Jeannette Ricker; four grandchildren and a great-grandchild.



The funeral is at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Pastor Marty Squires officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



