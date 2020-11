Or Copy this URL to Share

Marilyn Louise McGehee, 77, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



Survivors include two children, Ric McGehee and Jeannette Ricker; four grandchildren and a great-grandchild.



The funeral is at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Pastor Marty Squires officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store