Marjorie Eleanor Smith Handley, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at her home.



Born April 21, 1936, she grew up in Louisville and graduated from Eastern High School. She earned her degree from the University of Louisville Dental Hygiene School and was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. After graduation, she worked briefly as a dental hygienist in downtown Louisville. She was a stewardess for TWA and worked out of Detroit.



She returned to Louisville and married William Randolph Handley on July 25, 1959 during his medical school training. During his senior year and year of internship at Louisville General Hospital, she worked at Gibbs Inman Printing Company. From 1961-1963, Bill was in the U.S. Air Force at Laredo, Texas. Their first daughter, Carolyn, was born in the Air Force Hospital. Following this, Bill had a residency in internal medicine at Cincinnati General Hospital for the next three years. Their second daughter, Nancy, was born at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.



Bill and Marge moved to Elizabethtown in 1966 for Bill's practice in internal medicine, where she became a homemaker and volunteer. Her volunteer work included homeroom mom and brownie troop leader, co-chairwoman of Lively Arts and chairman of the Red Cross Blood Program. Marge was voted Outstanding Young Woman in Elizabethtown during those years.



Marge was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethtown and was active with the Presbyterian Women for many years and was awarded Honorary Life Membership in 2015. Marge was an avid duplicate bridge player throughout her adult life and achieved Gold Life Master status. Her other passions were U of L basketball, professional tennis, crossword puzzles, movies and flower arranging for Presbyterian church services.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred R. and Muriel Duggan Smith; and a sister, Carolyn Smith Reed.



Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Dr. William R. Handley; two daughters, Carolyn Franzese of Tampa, Florida, and Nancy Ricker of Lexington; and four grandchildren, Jeffrey Ricker of Lexington, Rachel Ricker of Jacksonville, Florida, Nicholas Franzese of College Park, Maryland, and Ryan Franzese of Claremont, California.



A Memorial service is at 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, at First Presbyterian Church. Burial follows at 2:30 p.m. at Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.



Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to PAWS or First Presbyterian Church Living Waters Project.

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737

