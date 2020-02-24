Marjorie Evelyn Rakes, 80, of Vine Grove, formerly of California, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Rakes; a son, James Dale Rakes; and a granddaughter, Jamie Rakes.
Survivors include six children, Joseph Rakes and his wife, Barbara, of Yuba City, California, Patricia Wages of Radcliff, Ruth Diane Rakes of Visalia, California, Charles Rakes of Vine Grove, Dawn Terrigino and her husband, Joseph, of Vine Grove, and Jim Gay of Radcliff; 14 grandchildren, Jennie, Mandy, James, Stephanie, Shana, Sarah, Aaron, Brittani, Jordan, Anthony, James, Andrew, Shandra and Daisy; and 22 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A graveside service will be held in California at a later date.
Visitation is from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2020