Marjorie Lucille Mayes, 92, of Louisville, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
Survivors include her children, Gary R. Mayes and Patricia M. Shore; two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at noon Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.