Marjorie Lucille Mayes, 92, of Louisville, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020



Survivors include her children, Gary R. Mayes and Patricia M. Shore; two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at noon Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

