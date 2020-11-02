1/
Marjorie Lucille Mayes
Marjorie Lucille Mayes, 92, of Louisville, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020

Survivors include her children, Gary R. Mayes and Patricia M. Shore; two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at noon Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
