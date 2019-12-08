Mark Alvin Ridenour, 59, of Hodgenville passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at his home.
He was owner of Expressions Printing in Elizabethtown and was a Baptist by faith.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, James and Betty Ridenour; and a lifelong friend, Donnie "Bones" Duggins.
Survivors include his wife, Diana Ridenour; a stepdaughter, Shannon Hall; his mother and pop, Norma Jean and Larry Carr; a brother, Forrest Dale Ridenour; three sisters, Kathy Lynn Peek (Pete), Karen Tucker and Sherry Doolin; and two lifelong friends, Ronnie Duggins and Nikki Duggins.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with the Revs. Deke Rigor and Gabe Pfefer officiating. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 9, 2019