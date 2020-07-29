Mark Hansen, 66, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Hansen was a talented musician who also had worked in home remodeling.



Survivors include two children, J.D. Hansen and his fiancée, Staci, of Elizabethtown and Sara Wenzel and her husband, Michael, of Radcliff; three grandchildren, Grace, Aidan and Ethan; a nephew, several nieces, cousins, family and many friends.



Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.







