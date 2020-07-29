1/
Mark Hansen
Mark Hansen, 66, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Hansen was a talented musician who also had worked in home remodeling.

Survivors include two children, J.D. Hansen and his fiancée, Staci, of Elizabethtown and Sara Wenzel and her husband, Michael, of Radcliff; three grandchildren, Grace, Aidan and Ethan; a nephew, several nieces, cousins, family and many friends.

Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.



Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 29 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
