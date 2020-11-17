Mark Steven Falkovich, 70, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at his home.



He was a native of Fort Knox, served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He retired from the Elizabethtown Police Department and was working at Sportsman Rod and Gun. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mark Francis and Mabel Wallace Falkovich.



Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Vicky Buckles Falkovich; three children, Heather Miller, Autumn Berry and Joey Falkovich, all of Elizabethtown; two sisters, LaDonna Falkovich and Judy Yates, both of Elizabethtown; and four grandchildren, Dylan, Brandan, Laci and Kendal.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Kirby Rust officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



There will be no visitation



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. James Catholic Church.





