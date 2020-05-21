Marlene Sullivan, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Elizabethtown to Vernie and Distie Ellen Hawkins Fulkerson. She was a homemaker and was a longtime member of Crossroads Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Tilford, Ed and Howard Fulkerson; and a sister, Francis Fulkerson.
Survivors include her loving husband, Russell Sullivan of Elizabethtown; a son, Jim (Debbie) Sullivan of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Gail (Bob) Perry of Nutrioso, Arizona; two grandchildren, Casey Russell (Amanda) Sullivan of Elizabethtown and William Joshua (Mollie) Shrader-Perry of Fullerton, California; a great-grandchild, Elijah Russell Sullivan of Elizabethtown; and several loving nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Rob Sumrall officiating. Burial follows in White Mills Community Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required that visitors wear a face mask or face cover. The chapel will be held to one-third occupancy.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 22, 2020