Marlene Sullivan

Service Information
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
7696341
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Funeral
Saturday, May 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Obituary
Marlene Sullivan, 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Elizabethtown to Vernie and Distie Ellen Hawkins Fulkerson. She was a homemaker and was a longtime member of Crossroads Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Tilford, Ed and Howard Fulkerson; and a sister, Francis Fulkerson.

Survivors include her loving husband, Russell Sullivan of Elizabethtown; a son, Jim (Debbie) Sullivan of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Gail (Bob) Perry of Nutrioso, Arizona; two grandchildren, Casey Russell (Amanda) Sullivan of Elizabethtown and William Joshua (Mollie) Shrader-Perry of Fullerton, California; a great-grandchild, Elijah Russell Sullivan of Elizabethtown; and several loving nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Rob Sumrall officiating. Burial follows in White Mills Community Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required that visitors wear a face mask or face cover. The chapel will be held to one-third occupancy.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 22, 2020
