Marryann Patricia Daugherty, 92, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her home.
She was a native of Lwow, Poland, and a member of Cecilia Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Junior Daugherty.
Survivors include her son, Allan G. Daugherty (Wendy) of Elizabethtown; a granddaughter, Amber Daugherty; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Norman and Ann Daugherty, Ronnie and Lisa Daugherty, Dean and Betty Daugherty, Herbert Lewis and Bobbie Daugherty and Alberta and Russell Butterworth; and a special dog, Tanner.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Emory Riley officiating. Burial follows in Smith Chapel Cemetery in Eastview.
Visitation begins at noon Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 20, 2019