Martene Sophie Youart, 91, of Flaherty, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her residence.



Mrs. Youart was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty and had retired from civil service at Fort Knox. Her other memberships included past state president for Military Order of the Cootie, V.F.W. Auxiliary No. 10281 in Vine Grove and she served on the Foster Care Review Board for Meade County.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Youart; a brother, Everett Oakes; and a sister, Elizabeth Ryan.



Survivors include five children, William "Bill" Youart of Stephensport, Kathryn Simmons and her husband, Allen, and Howard Youart, all of Flaherty, Lauretta Youart and her husband, Dennis Hoskins, of LaGrange and Dorothy Biddle and her husband, Stanley, of Mount Washington; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Youart is at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A prayer service is at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, followed by a V.F.W. Auxiliary service.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus.



