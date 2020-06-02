Martha Ann Shipp Boone Richardson, 78, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Her smile would light a room. Her quick wit and engaging personality were infectious. She never met a stranger. Martha was an early Christmas present to Jesse and Geneva Shipp when she was born at their family farm near Star Mills on Dec. 23, 1941. She continued to be a gift to her family and friends throughout her lifetime.
As a youngster, she loved riding horses and showing Angus cattle and Hampshire hogs at the county fair. She always had a soft heart for all animals and would cry at the sight of road kill. Attending Glendale High School, she was the captain of the cheerleading squad and a leader in all school activities. She was Miss Hardin County, Miss Kentucky and "Miss Everything" at the Sweet Sixteen Basketball Tournament held in Lexington in 1960. She was voted "friendliest" by her classmates, an officer in 4-H and won numerous county, state and national awards for her sewing expertise. Martha attended the University of Kentucky majoring in home economics.
While working for the Kentucky State Police, she met and married Norman Boone. Through the years, they lived and worked in Louisville, Lexington, Frankfort and Hendersonville. She was devoted to her three children, Darryl, Greg and Susan. She always had time to play with them, she was "an eternal kid at heart."
In her most recent years, she resided in Hendersonville, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her family gatherings. While attending Indian Lake Peninsula Church, she met a very special friend, Bob Brown, and enjoyed many adventures together.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents and former spouses, Norman Boone and Roger Richardson.
She is survived by her beloved two sons, Darryl Boone (Karen) of Hendersonville and Greg Boone (Stacy) of Pagosa Springs, Colorado; her precious daughter, Susan Callis (Bryan) of Hendersonville; six grandchildren, Casey Semeniuk (Steven), Derek Boone (Kelly), Kelsey Socaciu (Flav), Greg Alan Boone (Celeste), Will Callis and Kendall Boone; four great-grandchildren, Chloe, Emma, Claire and Cooper; a brother, Jesse Howard Shipp (Willie Jean) of Glendale; and a sister, Betty Lou Williams (Don) of The Villages, Florida.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Indian Lake Peninsula Church.
For her love of animals, the family has requested donations to Safe Place for Animals, 905 Mallard Drive, Gallatin, TN 37066.
To post tributes and share memories, go to hendersonvillefh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.