Martha Ann Butler, 89, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home.
Her memberships include First Baptist Church in Central City, the Red Hat Club and a life member of DAVA. She was a 1948 graduate of Central City High School where she was a member of the Beta Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, retored Master Sgt. Elwood F. Butler; and Larry Ailes, husband of her niece.
She is survived by three nieces, Patricia Ailes, Janice and her husband, Steve Schroeder, and Lillian and her husband, Richard Alderfer; and two stepdaughters, Debra, and her husband, George Tillitson and Margaret Payne.
A private committal service will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to ASPCA or the .
Local arrangements are handled by Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home. Arrangements in Central City by Tucker Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 5, 2020