Martha Elaine South, 67, of Rineyville, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center at Norton Hospital in Louisville.



She was a native of Nelson County, a member of St. James Catholic Church and was a Kentucky Colonel. She worked for Communicare and was a past member of the National Hospital Financial Management Association and an associate member of the Kentucky Winery Association.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Delime and Alberta Boone; a sister, Betty Jane Boone; and a sister-in-law, Jonell Boone.



Survivors include her husband, John "Steve" South of Rineyville; a son, Jason Michael (Kim) South of Wilmore; three brothers, Michael A. Boone of Bardstown, Kenny R. (Betty) Boone of Lanesville, Indiana, and Tommy (Betty) Boone of Sante Fe, Texas; two sisters, Maggie (Bob) Poole of Louisville and Phyllis (David) Rock of Hodgenville; a grandson, Brandon Tyler South; and two great-grandchildren, Wesley Ryan South and Heidi Victoria South.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. There will be a prayer vigil service at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to , Hosparus or St. James Catholic Church.

